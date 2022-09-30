G&S Capital LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 41.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,927,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,581,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,631,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $43.52. The company had a trading volume of 81,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,899,108. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

