G&S Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE NOC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.50. 5,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,629. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $345.90 and a 12 month high of $515.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $504.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

