G&S Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

MRO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.52. 100,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,344,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

