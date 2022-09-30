G&S Capital LLC Sells 8,709 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FPE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.75. 13,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,566. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

