GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU) Short Interest Up 32.8% in September

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the August 31st total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GSRMU remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. GSR II Meteora Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

Get GSR II Meteora Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of GSR II Meteora Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Skaana Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSR II Meteora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.