GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,800 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

GUD Stock Performance

GUDHF stock remained flat at 4.70 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 6.04. GUD has a twelve month low of 4.70 and a twelve month high of 8.33.

Get GUD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, South Korea, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive, Auto Pacific Group, and Davey segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GUD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GUD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.