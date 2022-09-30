Guess’ Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,244 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 267% compared to the typical volume of 1,430 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GES traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $813.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.90.

Guess’ Announces Dividend

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guess’ news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guess’

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess’ during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

