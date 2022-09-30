Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Guild’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Guild Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GHLD opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.60 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87. Guild has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $16.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.31.

Insider Activity

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. Equities research analysts expect that Guild will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 904,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 77,519 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 44,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

