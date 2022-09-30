H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

H2O Innovation Stock Down 5.7 %

HEOFF traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.48. 1,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. H2O Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.23 million, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

