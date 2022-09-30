Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF) Short Interest Update

Haidilao International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HDALF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,144,400 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the August 31st total of 8,289,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 111,444.0 days.

Haidilao International Stock Performance

HDALF remained flat at $2.14 during midday trading on Friday. Haidilao International has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99.

Get Haidilao International alerts:

About Haidilao International

(Get Rating)

Read More

Haidilao International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the restaurant chain operation and delivery businesses. It operates a Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurant that focuses on hot pot cuisine. The company is also involved in the sale of condiment products and food ingredients; logistics and wholesale trade activities; management consultation; financial management; provision of food research, development, and technology services; and trading businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Haidilao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haidilao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.