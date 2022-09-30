Handy (HANDY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $342,158.00

Handy (HANDY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Handy has a market cap of $32.45 million and approximately $342,158.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handy has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0563 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010947 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s launch date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Handy

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

