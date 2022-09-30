Hanzo Inu (HNZO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.59 Million

Hanzo Inu (HNZO) traded down 93.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Hanzo Inu has traded down 92.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hanzo Inu has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $94,343.00 worth of Hanzo Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hanzo Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000260 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00166373 BTC.

About Hanzo Inu

Hanzo Inu’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Hanzo Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. Hanzo Inu’s official Twitter account is @hanzoinutoken?s=20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hanzo Inu’s official website is hanzoinu.finance.

Buying and Selling Hanzo Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Hanzo Inu is a deflationary social token that also rewards holders through ARF. Holders earn more tokens just by holding. Holders also have the opportunity to participate in exclusive events such as games and contests and have the chance to win prizes in the forms of NFTs, ETH, USDT, airdrops and merchandise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hanzo Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hanzo Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hanzo Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

