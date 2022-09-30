HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

HarborOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $13.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $683.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.72. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.95 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 7.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 135,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

