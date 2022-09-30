Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €39.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VAR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Warburg Research set a €65.20 ($66.53) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Varta Trading Down 10.8 %

Varta stock opened at €29.23 ($29.83) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €69.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.61. Varta has a 52 week low of €38.61 ($39.40) and a 52 week high of €135.60 ($138.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

