HC Wainwright Raises Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Price Target to $10.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.40. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 72.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.