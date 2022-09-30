Head to Head Contrast: CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) versus Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CVRx and Acutus Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 1 4 1 0 2.00

CVRx presently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.51%. Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $2.33, indicating a potential upside of 142.02%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than CVRx.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

CVRx has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of CVRx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -233.69% -26.70% -24.66% Acutus Medical -562.64% -91.04% -54.98%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CVRx and Acutus Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million 14.44 -$43.08 million ($1.85) -4.95 Acutus Medical $17.26 million 1.58 -$117.68 million ($3.32) -0.29

CVRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acutus Medical. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVRx beats Acutus Medical on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

