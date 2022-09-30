Head-To-Head Survey: Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) & Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT)

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) and Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Nauticus Robotics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion $1.90 billion 1.15 $27.70 million $0.28 120.07 Nauticus Robotics N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Nauticus Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altra Industrial Motion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nauticus Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Altra Industrial Motion and Nauticus Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus target price of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.67%. Given Altra Industrial Motion’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altra Industrial Motion is more favorable than Nauticus Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.0% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Nauticus Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altra Industrial Motion and Nauticus Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion 0.96% 10.51% 5.22% Nauticus Robotics N/A -7.24% 0.33%

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Nauticus Robotics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S). The PTT segment offers couplings, such as gear couplings, diaphragm and disc couplings, elastomeric couplings, miniature and precision couplings, universal joints, mill spindles, and shaft locking devices under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Guardian, Huco, Lamiflex, Stromag, and TB Wood's brands; clutches and brakes under the Industrial Clutch, Formsprag, Stieber, Stromag, Svendborg, Twiflex, and Wichita brands; electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, Stromag, and Warner Electric brands; and gears under the Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Delroyd, and Nuttall brands. The A&S segment provides rotary precision motion solutions, including servo and stepper motors, precision linear actuators, and electronic drives and motion controllers, as well as related software under the Kollmorgen brand; and miniature motors, and motion control products, such as brush and brushless DC, can stack, and disc magnet motors under the Portescap brand. This segment also offers linear bearings, guides, glides, lead and ball screws, industrial linear actuators, resolvers, and inductors for the transition of rotary motion to linear motion under the Thomson brand. It serves in North America, the rest of Europe, Germany, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops and offers ocean robotic solutions and cloud software to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; and Argonaut, a derivative product of the Aquanaut, which is used for non-industrial and government applications. It also provides Olympic Arm, an all-electric, work-class manipulator that allows perception-driven decision making for semi-autonomous tasking; ToolKITT software suite, which is a multi-layered, multi-tool, software platform that operates various ocean robotic vehicles through navigational guidance, vehicle, and manipulator control, as well as perception, planning, and execution of tasks; and Hydronaut, an optionally crewed autonomous surface vessel that supports the real-time operations of Aquanaut in long range and deep water commercial applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Webster, Texas.

