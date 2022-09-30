Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.75.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HWX traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$5.33. 262,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,556. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Headwater Exploration has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.18.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$104.75 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

