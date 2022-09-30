HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $834.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $831.91 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.03. 5,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,458. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -93.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.20 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $74.04.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.36.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,164,225 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HealthEquity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

