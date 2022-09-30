Hegic Market Capitalization Tops $23.35 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $279,399.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required.Use Cases:Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options.Write WBTC or ETH call and put options.Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards.”

