HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €43.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HEI. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

HeidelbergCement Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at €39.60 ($40.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of €46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.16. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €41.70 ($42.55) and a 52 week high of €68.08 ($69.47). The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.02.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

