Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $59.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Vertical Research upped their price target on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hexcel Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hexcel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,508,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 39.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 313,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,387,000 after acquiring an additional 88,738 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

HXL stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $65.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

