HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

HG Price Performance

Shares of HG stock remained flat at $7.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.50. HG has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. It also owns and operates a portfolio of 27 single-tenant properties leased for the occupancy by federal agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Veterans affairs, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Immigration & Customs Enforcement, the Social Security Administration, and the Department of Transportation.

