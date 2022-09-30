HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
HG Price Performance
Shares of HG stock remained flat at $7.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.50. HG has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53.
About HG
