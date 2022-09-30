Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Gap Down to $51.50

Shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.50, but opened at $49.71. Hibbett shares last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 3,419 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $644.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 379,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223,494 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 164,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after buying an additional 126,825 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,979,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

