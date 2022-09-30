Highland Copper (CVE:HI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 393006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$44.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.61, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.41.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

