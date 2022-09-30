Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 178.6% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of HIHO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. 9,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,000. Highway has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market cap of $8.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.15.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. Highway had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Highway’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

