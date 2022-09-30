Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $71.00. 128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

Hills Bancorporation Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41.

About Hills Bancorporation

Hills Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Hills Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as demand, savings, and time deposits. Its loan products include real estate loans comprising mortgage and construction loans; commercial and financial loans; agricultural loans; and personal, automobile, installment, and other consumer loans.

