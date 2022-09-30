Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.97

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 43690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $43.21. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 183.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 295.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 989,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 739,255 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 692,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 576,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 408,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.