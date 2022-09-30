Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 995.83 ($12.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, with a total value of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

Hiscox Price Performance

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

LON HSX opened at GBX 885 ($10.69) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 902.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 925.19. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,993.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

About Hiscox

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.