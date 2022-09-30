Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. 102,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,639,599. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

