Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,686 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,117,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,057,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,174,000 after acquiring an additional 35,633 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. 585,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,448,756. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.