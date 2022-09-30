Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,836 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

IGSB stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 45,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,735,785. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $54.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

