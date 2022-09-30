Hollencrest Capital Management Has $2.68 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,633 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644,320 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,667,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $714,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,582 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 85.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,416,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $638,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.49. The stock had a trading volume of 123,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

