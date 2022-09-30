Hollencrest Capital Management Has $902,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 286.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,982,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter.

VGT stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of $355.97 and a 200-day moving average of $361.17. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $309.34 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

