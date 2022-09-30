Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Hollencrest Capital Management owned about 0.06% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BCI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.08. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,043. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

