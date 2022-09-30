Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 10,068 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %
CZR traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.77.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.
