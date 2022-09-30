Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 10,068 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Hollencrest Capital Management cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,068 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,802,000 after buying an additional 290,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,057,000 after buying an additional 3,548,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 1.2 %

CZR traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 38,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,817. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Caesars Entertainment

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.