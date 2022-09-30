Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 82.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush downgraded Home Point Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.68.

Home Point Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $226.94 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

