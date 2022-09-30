Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 468,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,753,000 after purchasing an additional 385,390 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 15,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.86. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

