Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $23,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Guardian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $168.75. The stock had a trading volume of 103,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

