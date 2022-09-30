Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.70

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 2953 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50.

Hongkong Land Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

