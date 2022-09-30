HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in September

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 195.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $45.14 on Friday. HORIBA has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems for various applications. It operates in five segments: Automotive, Process & Environmental, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers automotive emission analyzers, emission measurement systems, drive line test systems, engine test and fuel cell test systems, and battery test systems; test systems for engines, chassis, powertrains, brakes, and catalysts; and vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services, as well as leases and manages R&D facilities.

