Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0346 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $54,144.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004606 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.01636374 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00034843 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

