Howden Joinery Group’s (HWDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HWDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Shares of LON HWDN traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.26) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 502.40 ($6.07). 2,167,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,947. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 606.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 663.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 897.14. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 472.20 ($5.71) and a one year high of GBX 973.80 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). In other news, insider Paul Hayes bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 5,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 559 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £32,830.07 ($39,669.01). Insiders have bought a total of 13,947 shares of company stock worth $8,104,102 over the last quarter.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

