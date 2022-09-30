H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 250.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at H&R Block

In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 64,741 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $3,130,227.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,039.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.