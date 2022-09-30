H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Update

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,400 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the August 31st total of 344,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.6 days.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

HRUFF traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

