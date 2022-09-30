HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 590 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price target on HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 644.82 ($7.79).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 470.25 ($5.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.90 billion and a PE ratio of 795.25. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 382.40 ($4.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 528 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 521.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

