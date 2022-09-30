HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Issues Earnings Results

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.96 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

HSS Hire Group Stock Performance

LON HSS opened at GBX 12.70 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 14.71. The stock has a market cap of £89.53 million and a PE ratio of 1,270.00. HSS Hire Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.30 ($0.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 20.60 ($0.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.26%.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

