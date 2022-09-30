H&T Group’s (HAT) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

H&T Group Stock Performance

LON HAT traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 435 ($5.26). The company had a trading volume of 176,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 6.14. H&T Group has a 1-year low of GBX 257 ($3.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 479 ($5.79). The company has a market cap of £173.41 million and a PE ratio of 2,289.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 443.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 381.76.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

