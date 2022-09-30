Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.80 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hugo Boss Stock Down 3.5 %

BOSS stock opened at €46.40 ($47.35) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 1 year high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a PE ratio of 15.68.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

