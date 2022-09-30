Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €57.80 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €57.80 ($58.98) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 3.5 %

ETR BOSS opened at €46.40 ($47.35) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €52.67.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

